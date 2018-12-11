Mad Ants stall Drive in overtime Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (6-6) defeated the Grand Rapids Drive, 108-101, in overtime at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday night in front of a crowd of 1,577. Fort Wayne rallied from a second-half deficit as large as 16 to force its first overtime game this season.

Rob Gray posted a new career-high with 28 points off the bench on 9-of-16 shooting in just under 30 minutes of action. Stephan Hicks recorded his second double-double of the season with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

On assignment from the Indiana Pacers for the eighth game this season, Ike Anigbogu finished with 18 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

The Mad Ants jumped on the Drive (5-9) to open the game with a 12-0 run through the first 4:24 of the game, but Grand Rapids would rally to regain the lead at one point in the second quarter and head to the locker room with only a three-point deficit.

A 25-6 run from Grand Rapids out of the locker room would bring the Drive up to a 71-55 lead with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter.

Fort Wayne and Grand Rapids would trade leads on three different occasions during the final 2:42 of the game before heading to overtime.

Over the last 2:12 of regulation, Gray pitched in eight of his game-high total to lead Fort Wayne to the extra frame.

The Mad Ants converted 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in overtime to seal its fourth win in the central division this season.

Grand Rapids was led by 23 points and 13 rebounds off the bench from Johnny Hamilton. Detroit Pistons two-way guard Zach Lofton added 20 points and six assists.

Fort Wayne will host Westchester, who is tied for the most wins in the G League so far this season, on Thursday night. Grand Rapids will look to rebound on Wednesday at home against Texas.