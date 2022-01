FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants secured their first regular season win of the season with a 132-104 bout over the Westchester Knicks.

Isaiah Jackson, who was designated to the Mad Ants from the Pacers, dropped a team-high 25 points on Saturday night. Terry Taylor finished second on the team with 22 points. Nate Hinton dropped a double-double, finishing with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

The Mad Ants head to Long Island to take on the Nets on Wednesday, Jan. 19.