Mad Ants season over as NBA G League cancels remainder of slate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants 2019-20 officially came to a close on Thursday afternoon as the NBA G League announced it was cancelling the remainder of the season.
The Mad Ants released the following statement regarding the cancellation:
“While we are disappointed we couldn’t finish the season and make a run at the Championship, we enjoyed a record-setting season with great fan support and several sellouts. We thank the Fort Wayne community, our partners, and season ticket holders, and our fans!”
The Mad Ants were 21-22 overall with 7 games to play in the regular season when games were suspended.