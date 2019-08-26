Mad Ants schedule for 2019-20 released

by: Ryan Stevens - Mad Ants Media Relations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced the schedule for the 2019-20 regular season.

Fort Wayne opens the regular season at home on Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Lakeland Magic at 7 p.m., which will be the first time hosting the opening game of the regular season since 2015-16.

The 13th season of Mad Ants basketball will feature 15 of the 24 home games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Fort Wayne hosts the newest G League franchise, College Park Skyhawks, on Monday, Nov. 18 and Friday, March 6. College Park is the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate.

The 2018-19 NBA G League champions, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, visit the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne visits the Canton Charge on Sunday, March 1, which will be played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

G League team schedules will feature the following for the 2019-20 season:

  • Zero instances of four games in five nights.
  • Zero instances of five games in seven nights.
  • Reduction of back to backs from last year’s average per team of 6.6 to a historic low average per team of 6.0.
  • The league average remaining consistent with last season at 13.6 weekend games per team.

