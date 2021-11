INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Mad Ants waived three players ahead of Saturday’s season opener, including Fort Wayne native and North Side High School graduate TreVion Crews.

We have waived guards TreVion Crews, Jordan Allen and Devonte Bandoo



Crews and Bandoo were originally acquired through a closed tryout, Allen was originally acquired in October 23’s NBA G League Draft.



The Mad Ants training camp roster now stands at 11 players. — Fort Wayne Mad Ants (@TheMadAnts) November 2, 2021

Crews, a former NAIA All-American at Bethel College, is in his first season as a pro. He was originally added to the Mad Ants training camp roster through a tryout.

The Ants open the season at War Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Windy City Bulls. They then host the Bulls at 5 p.m. Sunday.