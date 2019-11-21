Mad Ants remain winless after loss to Windy City

CHICAGO (WANE) – The Mad Ants fell to the Windy City Bulls 115-105 on Wednesday night to drop to 0-5 on the season.
Walt Lemon Jr. tallied 21 points to lead the Ants.
Fort Wayne is on the road again Friday when they play at Grand Rapids.
by: Glenn MariniPosted: / Updated:
CHICAGO (WANE) – The Mad Ants fell to the Windy City Bulls 115-105 on Wednesday night to drop to 0-5 on the season.
Walt Lemon Jr. tallied 21 points to lead the Ants.
Fort Wayne is on the road again Friday when they play at Grand Rapids.