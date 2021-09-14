Mad Ants release full 2021-22 schedule, home opener on November 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced the schedule for the 2021-22 regular season.

The 15th season of Mad Ants basketball will feature 13 of the 15 games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The team will also play nine afternoon games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Fort Wayne opens the regular season at home on Saturday, November 6 vs. Windy City Bulls at 7 p.m. with a ‘White Out’ t-shirt giveaway to celebrate our 15th Anniversary season. Opening night will also feature a halftime appearance from the Zooperstars. The Mad Ants follow that up with a game on Sunday, November 7 against the Bulls at 5 p.m. for a Military Appreciation Night.

December 10 will feature the debut of our special 15th Anniversary jerseys that will be worn throughout the season and available via auction. The month of January will feature two Pizza Hut Family Nights as well as a January 1 afternoon game with Tag Art live action dinosaur replicas.

The 2021 NBA G League champions from the single site season in Orlando, Florida, the Lakeland Magic, visit the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. for our annual Faith and Family Night. Fort Wayne will celebrate our fans with a Fan Appreciation Night on March 25 at 7 p.m., which will include an exclusive bobblehead giveaway.

The NBA G League is implementing an innovative structure for the 2021-22 season, which will include two parts to the season, a 14-game Showcase Cup and a traditional 36-game regular season, in order to create additional excitement and increase competition. The first twelve games leading of the Mad Ants season will help determine Showcase Cup seeding and game schedule. Teams will be separated into four regional pods; the teams with the best winning-percentage in each regional pod, as well as the four teams with the next best win-percentage across the league, will go on to play for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament at the NBA G League Winter Showcase between Dec. 19-22. Teams not qualifying for the Showcase Cup will still play two games during the showcase.

A 36-game regular season will begin for the Mad Ants on December 27 with a noon game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against the College Park Skyhawks. Teams will be split into Eastern and Western conferences and 2022 playoff participation will solely be based on the records from the 36-game regular season. The top six teams in each conference with the best winning-percentage will earn a spot in the NBA G League Playoffs, which will have a traditional format and will finish with the NBA G League Finals.