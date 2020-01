FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today the team has released Hasheem Thabeet.

Thabeet averaged 4.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in nine games this season.

The Mad Ants host the Greensboro Swarm tomorrow night. Tip is set for 7 p.m.