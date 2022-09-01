FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With two months to go until the start of the NBA G League season, the Mad Ants have unveiled their schedule for the upcoming year.

Once again, the G League season will be split into two portions, the Showcase Cup and the regular season. The first 16 games at the start of the season will help determine Showcase Cup seeding and game schedule. Teams will be separated into four regional pods; the teams with the best winning-percentage in each regional pod, as well as the four teams with the next best win-percentage across the league, will go on to play for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament at the NBA G League Winter Showcase between December 19-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Teams not qualifying for the Showcase Cup will still play two games during the showcase.

Fort Wayne opens Showcase Cup play on Saturday, Nov. 5 against Grand Rapids. The 32-game regular season begins Tuesday, Dec. 27 against Maine.

The Mad Ants will also play select home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The team’s first trip to Indianapolis is a Showcase Cup game against Cleveland on Nov. 22.

Scroll below for the complete Mad Ants schedule.