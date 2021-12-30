Mad Ants re-sign Walt Lemon Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced Thursday that the team has acquired Walt Lemon Jr.

Lemon last played for Ezzahra Sports of the Championnat National A league in Ezzahra, Tunisia. Last season, he averaged 10.6 points per game for Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Another household name for Fort Wayne fans to be acquired this season, Lemon played for the Mad Ants in three separate stints in the 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons. He has played the 9th most games in organization history while ranking third in points (2,321), assists (671) and steals (207) is Mad Ants history. His has also attempted and hit the third most shots in Mad Ants history.

“Similar to the Steph Hicks situation, Walt was one of my first calls, but he also had an obligation overseas. Walt and I have worked together for multiple seasons, as he was with the Ants when I first started. During our time together, I saw him put arguably more time in the gym than any player I have been around, and that ultimately earned him 10-Day contracts with Pelicans, a 2-Way contract with Boston, and average over 14 PPG with his hometown Chicago Bulls,” said Mad Ants General Manager Chris Taylor.

“I am thankful this has worked out and he’s returned to our organization where he has seen his most success. I know he will continue to put the necessary work in while helping our team on the court and find himself in a better basketball situation as a result. Walt has embraced the G League over the years and we are excited to see him back in a Mad Ants uniform — and I know for a fact he is, too!”

In the shortened 2019-20 season, Lemon averaged 20.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Lemon played in 39 games and averaged 35.7 minutes per game.

Lemon will wear #2 with the Mad Ants.