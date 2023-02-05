FEBRUARY 5, 2023 – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have acquired Noah Starkey from the available player pool.

Starkey was last with the Oklahoma City Blue, but played three games with the Mad Ants in December after being acquired on December 10. In those three games, Starkey averaged 4.2 points and two rebounds over 8.9 minutes per contest. He was later waived by Fort Wayne.

Starkey played for the Oklahoma City Blue to start this season, scoring four points in four minutes in his one appearance with the team before being waived November 27. He was reacquired by the Blue after his stint with Fort Wayne and has played in 11 regular season games, averaging 18.2 minutes per contest. He averaged 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in those 11 games.

Starkey played in college at Southern Nazarene for four seasons where he was conference Defender of the Year in 2018 and 2019, averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a senior in 2019 before turning pro. He spent his rookie season with FC Porto (Portugal) before joining VFL Kirchheim Knights (Germany) the following season. Starkey was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2022 NBA G League Draft by the Oklahoma City Blue.

Starkey will wear #25 with the Mad Ants.