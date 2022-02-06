Mad Ants rallies in the fourth quarter to knock off Wisconsin Herd

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – After trailing for most of the game, the Mad Ants rallied in the fourth quarter to take down the Wisconsin Herd, 113-110.

Justin Anderson finished with a team-high 29 points and hit key shots down the stretch to put Fort Wayne in front for good. Nate Hinton scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Jordan Bell, Gabe York and Walt Lemon also finished in double figures.

The win wraps up a 4-game road trip for Fort Wayne, who split the portion of the schedule with two wins and two losses.

The Mad Ants will host the Delaware Blue Coats for a 2-game series in Indianapolis on Tuesday and Thursday.

