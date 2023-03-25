WILMINGTON, Del. (WANE) – For the first time since 2018, the Mad Ants are heading to the NBA G League playoffs after completing a back-to-back sweep over the Delaware Blue Coats. Fort Wayne’s 125-121 win caps off a 5-game winning streak to close the regular season.

Jermaine Samuels Jr. dropped a G League career-high 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting. Gabe York finished second on the team with 28 on Saturday, while Trevelin Queen, David Stockton, Justin Anderson and Pedro Bradshaw also finished in double figures.

The Mad Ants clinch the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Fort Wayne will face Capital City in a first-round playoff game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.