FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have announced their training camp roster for the 2022-2023 NBA G League season.
Training camp will begin on Monday, October 24 in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, concluding November 4 before the Mad Ants open their season on November 5 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum against the Grand Rapids Gold.
The Mad Ants’ training camp roster will consist of 17 players, including a pair of Indiana Pacer two-way players. The final roster will be narrowed to 12, including those two-way players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen, before games begin.
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|SCHOOL
|STATUS
|Justin Anderson
|F
|6-7
|231
|Virginia
|Returning
|Bennie Boatwright
|C
|6-10
|235
|USC
|Returning
|Pedro Bradshaw
|F
|6-7
|180
|Bellarmine
|Returning
|Eli Brooks
|G
|6-1
|185
|Michigan
|Affiliate
|Kendall Brown *
|F
|6-8
|205
|Baylor
|Two-Way
|Tevin Brown
|G
|6-5
|175
|Murray State
|Affiliate
|Chris Coffey
|F
|6-7
|225
|Georgetown College (KY)
|Tryout
|Abu Kigab
|F
|6-7
|220
|Boise State
|Draft
|Quincy McKnight
|G
|6-4
|185
|Seton Hall
|Returning
|Norvel Pelle
|C
|6-10
|231
|Los Angeles Prep Academy
|Returning
|Trevelin Queen *
|G
|6-6
|190
|New Mexico State
|Two-Way
|Andrew Rowsey
|G
|5-11
|175
|Marquette
|Returning
|Jermaine Samuels Jr.
|F
|6-7
|230
|Villanova
|Affiliate
|Deividas Sirvydis
|F
|6-8
|190
|Lithuania
|Returning
|David Stockton
|G
|5-11
|165
|Gonzaga
|Returning
|Will Vorhees
|C
|6-8
|240
|Notre Dame College (OH)
|Returning
|Gabe York
|G
|6-3
|190
|Arizona
|Returning