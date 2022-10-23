FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have announced their training camp roster for the 2022-2023 NBA G League season.

Training camp will begin on Monday, October 24 in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, concluding November 4 before the Mad Ants open their season on November 5 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum against the Grand Rapids Gold.

The Mad Ants’ training camp roster will consist of 17 players, including a pair of Indiana Pacer two-way players. The final roster will be narrowed to 12, including those two-way players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen, before games begin.

NAMEPOSHTWTSCHOOLSTATUS
Justin AndersonF6-7231VirginiaReturning
Bennie BoatwrightC6-10235USCReturning
Pedro BradshawF6-7180BellarmineReturning
Eli BrooksG6-1185MichiganAffiliate
Kendall Brown *F6-8205BaylorTwo-Way
Tevin BrownG6-5175Murray StateAffiliate
Chris CoffeyF6-7225Georgetown College (KY)Tryout
Abu KigabF6-7220Boise StateDraft
Quincy McKnightG6-4185Seton HallReturning
Norvel PelleC6-10231Los Angeles Prep AcademyReturning
Trevelin Queen *G6-6190New Mexico StateTwo-Way
Andrew RowseyG5-11175MarquetteReturning
Jermaine Samuels Jr.F6-7230VillanovaAffiliate
Deividas SirvydisF6-8190LithuaniaReturning
David StocktonG5-11165GonzagaReturning
Will VorheesC6-8240Notre Dame College (OH)Returning
Gabe YorkG6-3190ArizonaReturning