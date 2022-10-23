FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have announced their training camp roster for the 2022-2023 NBA G League season.

Training camp will begin on Monday, October 24 in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, concluding November 4 before the Mad Ants open their season on November 5 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum against the Grand Rapids Gold.

The Mad Ants’ training camp roster will consist of 17 players, including a pair of Indiana Pacer two-way players. The final roster will be narrowed to 12, including those two-way players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen, before games begin.