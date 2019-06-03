Mad Ants partner with Renaissance Pointe YMCA for Summer Celebration 2019

he Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, will partner with the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, in conjunction with Fort Wayne UNITED, for the Summer Celebration 2019 to celebrate the life and culture of our community.

The Renaissance Pointe YMCA Summer Celebration 2019 will feature Mayor Tom Henry, along with top community officials, Fort Wayne UNITED leadership and prominent city business owners. This annual celebration has attracted more than 2,000 attendees in past years, and highlighted over 50 community organizations, businesses and churches. There will be food, entertainment – including live music, dance & cultural performances, community resources and giveaways.

Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46803

Saturday, June 22 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Organizations wishing to sponsor or partner with Renaissance Pointe YMCA for the Summer Celebration can also be sent to Melisa McCann (melisa_mccann@fwymca.org), YMCA Community Outreach Director, for more information.

In the case of rain or inclement weather, this event will take place inside the Renaissance Pointe YMCA Building.