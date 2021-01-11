Mad Ants name new head coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Mad Ants have hired veteran college coach Tom Hankins as their new head coach.

Hankins, 54, has coached at Oral Roberts University, Southern Illinois University and the University of Central Oklahoma. He’s been on the bench for six 20-win seasons, three NCAA tournament appearances and two NIT appearances over his career.

In 2019, Hankins was hired by the Indiana Pacers as assistant player development coach.

This is Hankins’ first head coaching position.

“Tom brings a wealth of experience from many years in the college ranks,” said Mad Ants General Manager Brian Levy. “His proven track record of developing players was only further amplified by his recent role in working with Brian Bowen and Naz Mitrou-Long. Having spent time with Tom this last season, I am confident that he will continue to cultivate talent and provide great value for the organization, both in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.”

Hankins is the seventh head coach in Mad Ants history.

“This is a great opportunity and a privilege to be the Mad Ants’ head coach,” said Hankins. “I look forward to help develop players, but also having a team that represents the goals of the Pacers and Mad Ants on and off the floor.”

The Mad Ants announced last week the team will play in a month-long G-League season at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, beginning Feb. 8.