Mad Ants make trade with Erie, release Tre Kelley

ERIE, Pa. – The Erie BayHawks, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, have completed a trade with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the team announced today. Erie has traded the returning player rights to Isaiah Hartenstein and their own 2020 NBA G League Draft 2nd round pick, in exchange for Herve Kabasele.

Kabasele (6-10, 210) has appeared in 15 games (all starts) this season with Real Canoe NC of the Spanish LEB Gold league, averaging 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 22.3 minutes. Born in Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kabasele has played internationally for three season, participating in the both the African World Cup Qualifier and FIBA AfroBasket Tournament in 2017.

To clear a roster spot for Kabasele, Erie has waived guard Stephen Thompson Jr. who was recently acquired from the Available Player Pool on Feb. 3. Kabasele is slated to join the team prior to the BayHawks Feb. 20 matchup with the Windy City Bulls.

Earlier this week the Mad Ants released guard Tre Kelley.