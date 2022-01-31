Mad Ants lose Smith for season with shoulder injury, waive Johnson

Mad Ants

by: Dan Vance - Mad Ants Media Relations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today that guard Russ Smith is out for the rest of the NBA G League season with a shoulder injury.

Smith appeared in 7 games with the Mad Ants during the regular season, averaging 20.1 minutes and 16.4 points per contest. In Smith’s 2022 Mad Ants debut on January 6, he scored a then G League season best 43 points against Raptors 905.

The Mad Ants will retain Smith’s returning rights.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today that they have waived forward DJ Johnson.

Johnson appeared in five NBA G League regular season games for the Mad Ants. He averaged 4.8 points and three rebounds per contest with Fort Wayne.

