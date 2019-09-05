Mad Ants Johnson named to G League Elite Team

The NBA G League today announced the 12-man roster for the NBA G League Elite Team that will compete at the 2019 NBA G League International Challenge presented by Antel in Montevideo, Uruguay, from Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 22. The exhibition tournament, comprised of teams from around the world, will be held at Antel Arena.

The six-team tournament also includes Argentina’s San Lorenzo, Brazil’s Flamengo, Germany’s FC Bayern Munich, Mexico’s Capitanes and Uruguay’s Elite Team. The competition will begin with three days of group play, followed by the semifinals on Sept. 21 and the championship game on Sept. 22.

The NBA G League International Challenge will be livestreamed in Uruguay by Antel on the Vera TV and Vera+ websites and apps. Fans around the world can follow the games on Twitter @NBALATAM and @nbagleague.

The complete roster for the NBA G League Elite team, coached by Raptors 905 head coach Jama Mahlalela, is below.

NBA G LEAGUE ELITE Position / NBAGL Team Chad Brown C / Rookie Aaron Epps F / Northern Arizona Suns Abdul Gaddy G / Oklahoma City Blue Dusty Hannahs G / Memphis Hustle Haywood Highsmith F / Delaware Blue Coats BJ Johnson F / Lakeland Magic Omari Johnson F / Fort Wayne Mad Ants Kalin Lucas G / Grand Rapids Drive Doral Moore C / Memphis Hustle Mychal Mulder G / Windy City Bulls Duane Notice G / Raptors 905 Paul Watson G / Westchester Knicks

