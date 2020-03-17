Mad Ants issue ticket policy update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – As you know, the NBA G League temporarily suspended its season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This decision was made to safeguard the health and well-being of fans, players, everyone connected to our game and the general public.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants and the NBA G League will continue to coordinate with infectious disease and public health experts along with government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming our games. As the NBA G League develops the appropriate course for future games and events, we will keep you informed of any changes as soon as they happen.

Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, we will work with the ticketholder on a credit for a future game or a refund. If you have any questions on ticketing, please contact a Fort Wayne Mad Ants representative by calling 260-469-4667 or emailing ticketing@ftwaynemadants.com.

In the meantime, we encourage you to visit NBA.com/gleague for the latest news, updates and interactive features to stay connected to the game, along with guidelines on how to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy.

Our team and the city of Fort Wayne are committed to looking out for one another and for you, our fans. This complicated situation transcends basketball and sports. Together – with all levels of the government, public health officials, infectious disease specialists, and our local community – we must work as a team.

Thank you for your loyalty and patience during these unprecedented times. We are grateful for your understanding and for being the best fans in sports.