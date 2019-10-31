Mad Ants hold annual media day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants held their annual media day Thursday morning at the ASH Centre with the first game of the regular season just over a week away.

Head coach Steve Gansey is back for his fifth season leading the Ants. He’s the only in team history to surpass 100 wins with the franchise.

This year’s roster includes center Hasheem Thabeet (the no. 2 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft), Brian Bowen (who signed a two-way contract with the Pacers), and point guard Walt Lemon, Jr. who is in his third stint with the team.

The Ants open the 2019-2020 campaign at home next Friday against the Lakeland Magic at 7 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.