FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants hit 42% from beyond the arc in a 116-108 win over the Windy City Bulls on Sunday.

Fort Wayne led, 57-56, at the half, but exploded for 37 points in the third quarter to get some separation from Windy City.

Gabe York led Fort Wayne with 35 points on 14-of-25 shooting. Andrew Rousey, Justin Anderson and Nate Hinton also finished in double figures.

The Mad Ants and the Bulls meet again at the Coliseum on Tuesday at 7 p.m.