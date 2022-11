SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (WANE) – The Mad Ants dropped their first game of the season in a 127-117 loss at Sioux Falls on Thursday night.

Gabe York once again led the Mad Ants with 36 points. Justin Anderson poured on 31 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Pedro Bradshaw and Bennie Boatwright also finished in double figures with Fort Wayne.

The Mad Ants return to the Coliseum to host Sioux Falls at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.