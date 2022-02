CLEVELAND, Ohio (WANE) – Justin Anderson tallied a game-high 31 points as the Mad Ants went on the road Wednesday night to defeat the Cleveland Charge by a score of 133-110.

Gabe York added 26 points, while Walt Lemon Jr. tallied 23 points and 10 assists. Nate Hinton chipped in a double-double of his own, racking up 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Ants continue their road swing at Delaware on Thursday.