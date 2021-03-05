Mad Ants go out on high note thanks to Mitrou-Long’s triple double

ORLANDO, Fla. – Naz Mitrou-Long produced just the second triple double of the G League season as he led Fort Wayne past Greensboro, 111-107 on Friday.

Mitrou-Long scored a co-game high 22 points, along with registering 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Fort Wayne. Devin Robinson also scored 22 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for the Mad Ants.

The Mad Ants won the rebounding battle 57-52 while edging Greensboro shooting the ball with 42.3 percent to the Swarm’s 42.2 percent.

Fort Wayne started the game on a 5-0 run with a Mitrou-Long three pointer and a Robinson highlight reel dunk over Greensboro’s Vernon Carey Jr. The Swarm fought back with a 9-0 run, punctuated by a Carey Jr. reverse. The rest of the first quarter saw the teams drawing near even. Fort Wayne took the lead on a late three pointer from Daxter Miles Jr. and Anthony Lawrence beat the shot clock with another three with 1.1 seconds left for the Mad Ants to lead 35-29 at the quarter break. There were eight lead changes and seven ties in the first quarter.

Nate Darling’s basket with 7:43 to play in the second pushed the Swarm back ahead 40-39 as they started the quarter on an 11-4 run. Once the Mad Ants took control back, they retained it throughout much of the quarter, leading by as many as six while the teams traded baskets. Fort Wayne went up seven with 2:02 remaining in the second on a Cassius Stanley free throw, 54-47 and then to nine points on a Quincy McKnight bucket at the rim.

Stanley’s three pointer to beat the first half buzzer put Fort Wayne ahead 64-49 at the half.

Greensboro started the second half on 13-5 run, with KJ McDaniels hitting a three with 8:48 left in the quarter to get back into a single digit deficit at 69-62. A Brian Bowen II transition three pointer with 2:16 to play in the quarter would push Fort Wayne’s lead back to 12 at 85-73. Greensboro would get as close as two during their early to mid-quarter run, but Fort Wayne led at the quarter break, 87-83.

The Swarm would recapture the lead with 10:17 to play on a Nick Richards basket, 90-89. A Kobi Simmons open court steal and dunk pushed the Swarm ahead 94-89 with 8:18 to play, their biggest lead since the first half and matching their biggest lead of the game. Fort Wayne took the lead back with 5:37 to play on a Mitrou-Long bucket and a Nate Darling three at 4:17 would even things back up at 97. A Robinson dunk for a second chance basket with 1:25 left on a cut off Mitrou-Long’s 10th assist put Fort Wayne up 105-100.

Greensboro was led by Richards’ 21 points and nine rebounds while putting six guys in double figures scoring. Carey Jr. added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Fort Wayne had five scorers in double figures with 19 from Stanley, 18 from Bowen II and 14 from Miles Jr.