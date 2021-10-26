Mad Ants gearing up for 15th season

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The 15th season in Mad Ants franchise history is here – almost.

The Ants opened camp this week down in Indianapolis as the 2021-22 season approaches. While the Ants are holding training camp (which runs through November 3) in Indy, it’s a far cry from last season when the entirety of the G League season was played in the league’s bubble down in Orlando.

Fort Wayne hosts the Windy City Bulls November 6 in the Ants’ season opener. It is one of 15 games the Ants will play at the Coliseum this season. They will also play nine “home” games in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Head coach Tom Hankins is in his second season leading the Ants.