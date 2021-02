ORLANDO, Fla. (WANE) – Tied with less than 25 seconds to go a costly Mad Ants turnover led to an and-one for Erie that ultimately proved to be the difference as Fort Wayne fell to the Bayhawks 106-103 Tuesday night in Orlando.

The loss drops Fort Wayne’s record to 3-6 overall this season.

The Mad Ants were led by Josh Gray’s 21 points, who led six scorers in double figures.

The Mad Ants next game is schedule for Thursday against Long Island at 3:30 p.m.