FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nate Hinton tallied 36 points while Jordon Bell added a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Mad Ants fell 137-130 to the Lakeland Magic on Friday night in Fort Wayne’s first game at the Coliseum since January 15.

The Mad Ants are back in action on Sunday when they host the Windy City Bulls at 5 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.