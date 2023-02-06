INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Wayne and Capital City reconvened Monday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers. It was the second of a two-game series between the two teams. This time, it was the Capital City Go-Go picking up a 126-123 win over the Mad Ants.

Capital City got out to a fast start despite five quick points for the Mad Ants from Indiana Pacers assignee Terry Taylor. It was the Go-Go who built a 19-11 lead midway through the first quarter. With 5:29 to play in the quarter, a Jules Bernard reverse pushed the lead to double digits at 24-13. Fort Wayne responded, cutting the lead to 24-18 after an Eli Brooks three pointer. With 1:13 to play, a Justin Anderson and-one cut the Capital City lead to 29-28 and Jermaine Samuels Jr. would give Fort Wayne the lead with 44 seconds left in the quarter but Capital City would hold a 31-30 lead after one.

Fort Wayne would push their lead to five in the second quarter before a Devon Dotson basket with 5:48 to play for Capital City; Dotson would convert again the next trip to cut the Mad Ants lead to 47-46. With 2:52 to play in the half, a David Stockton three increased the lead to six but Makur Maker responded with a three of his own on the other end for Capital City. At the halftime break, Fort Wayne led 67-61 led by Trevelin Queen’s 12 points. Vernon Carey and Devon Dotson each scored 11 first half points to lead Capital City.

Kris Dunn led Capital City to start the second half, giving the Go-Go the lead back with Carey’s basket with 9:04 left in the third pushing the Capital City lead to 76-69 as they started the half on a 15-2 run. The game went back and forth from there during the third quarter, with the Mad Ants closing it to 89-87 with 2:45 to go in the third on a Justin Anderson free throw. Capital City would take a 96-93 lead into the final quarter.

With 7:47 to play, a Devon Dotson three extended a 6-0 run for Capital City; on the next trip Jules Bernard’s and-one extended the Go-Go lead to 110-100. Fort Wayne would get back within four, but a Bernard hoop and foul with 4:04 left extended Capital City’s lead again, this time to 109-110. With 1:52 left, a Samuels Jr. three pointer closed the gap again, now just 121-119 in Capital City’s favor, answered with a Carey dunk on the other end for the Go-Go. After a Taylor block of a Maker three pointer, Fort Wayne came down with 20.8 seconds to play in a two-point game with Anderson drawing a foul and hitting two free throws to tie it at 123.

With 2.6 seconds left, Davion Mintz got the ball off a deflection and knocked down a three pointer to give Capital City the 126-123 lead and win.

Justin Anderson led Fort Wayne with 26 points, joined in double figures by Trevelin Queen (24), Jermaine Samuels Jr. (24), Terry Taylor (17) and Kendall Brown (15).

The Go-Go were led by Jules Bernard’s 29 points, followed by Devon Dotson (22), Vernon Carey (23), Davion Mintz (19) and Kris Dunn (19).