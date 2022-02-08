INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Wayne and Delaware opened a two game series at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday with the Blue Coats securing a 129-117 win.

The first quarter saw six lead changes and five ties as the teams jockeyed for position early, despite the Mad Ants leading by as many as 10 in that opening frame. Nate Hinton buried three first quarter three pointers while both teams shot 50 percent or better in the first.

Delaware did start to pull away a bit in the second, relying on the three point shot to separation. A Gabe York three with 1:50 to go in the first half pulled the Mad Ants within two at 67-65, but Paul Reed answered on the other end with a three of his own. York led the Mad Ants at the half with 25 points, while Delaware was paced by Paul Reed and his 16 points; the Blue Coats led 74-69 at half.

The Blue Coats were able to extend their lead to 20 points in the third quarter, although a late Stephen Domingo three pointer gave the Mad Ants the last score of the third. Delaware built the lead on a balanced effort that saw seven different players score. The Blue Coats went 5-of-8 from three point range in the quarter.

Back to back Justin Anderson three pointers early in the fourth cut Fort Wayne’s deficit to 104-93; Delaware would score the next eight straight points though to get some comfort back. The Mad Ants refused to go away in the fourth, but each time they came up with a big basket, Delaware answered back.

Delaware ended hitting 25 of 52 three point shots in the game, led by five each from Haywood Highsmith, Shaquille Harrison and Reed while putting seven guys in double digit scoring. Reed led the Blue Coats with 27 points and 17 rebounds while Braxton Key and Highsmith each scored 19.

Fort Wayne was paced by 34 points from Gabe York and a triple double from Walt Lemon Jr. of 14 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. It was the ninth triple double in Mad Ants history and the second for Lemon while playing for Fort Wayne. Justin Anderson added 25 points and eight assists.

The two teams play again Thursday with a noon tip in Indianapolis.