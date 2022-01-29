Mad Ants fall short after late rally by Windy City Bulls

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WANE) – The Mad Ants have lost back-to-back games after a setback to the Windy City Bulls, 104-102.

Gabe York led Fort Wayne (3-6) with 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting. Justin Anderson and Will Vorhees also finished with 20 points. Nate Hinton was the fourth player to finish in double figures with 18.

The Mad Ants took a late lead, 93-92, with 4:07 to go thanks to an and-one layup by D.J. Johnson. Yet Windy City outscored the Mad Ants, 12-9, the rest of the way to squeak out with the win.

Fort Wayne visits the Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.