Mad Ants fall on the road to Wisconsin Herd

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – After leading through three quarters, the Mad Ants fell to the division-leading Wisconsin Herd, 114-102.

Fort Wayne held a 67-57 lead at the half and held a slight 92-88 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Not even 20 seconds into the game and Isaiah Jackson is already assaulting the rim for the @TheMadAnts 💪 pic.twitter.com/4j1YbOSS8w — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 21, 2021

Wisconsin outscored Fort Wayne, 26-10 in the fourth quarter. Tremont Waters scored a 3-pointer with 7:14 to go that would put the Herd ahead for good.

Wisconsin F Sandro Mamukelashvili led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Tremont Waters was the other Herd player to finish with 20 or more points. Seven other players finished in double figures.

Terry Taylor led the Mad Ants with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Duane Washington Jr., Keifer Sykes and Bennie Boatwright also finished in double figures.

Fort Wayne will have nearly two weeks off, with the Mad Ants next game being scheduled on Dec. 3 at Sioux Falls.