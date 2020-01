SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – C.J. Wilcox led the Mad Ants with a team-high 25 points, but Fort Wayne fell on the road to the Salt Lake City Stars 111-106 on Tuesday night.

Former I.U. standout Juwan Morgan paced the Stars with 26 points.

Walt Lemon Jr. added 21 points and 10 assists for the Ants while Ben Moore tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mad Ants are back home Saturday when they host Canton. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.