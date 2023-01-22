FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Star Wars night at Memorial Coliseum, the force was not strong with the Mad Ants in a 129-91 loss to College Park.

Sunday was also a homecoming for former Mad Ants head coach Steve Gansey, who is now leading the Skyhawks. The Mad Ants held a brief recognition for Gansey prior to tipoff.

Fort Wayne fell behind early after surrendering 50 points in the first quarter to College Park. Armoni Brooks led the Skyhawks with 31 points, with Cat Barber adding 30 in the win.

Fort Wayne was led by Gabe York, who dropped a team-high 19 points in the loss. Norvel Pelle added 16 points and six rebounds.

The Mad Ants now head to Indianapolis for a game against the Maine Red Claws. Tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.