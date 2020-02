WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) – Despite a big night by Walt Lemon Jr., the Mad Ants dropped their second straight game on Thursday night, fall at Capital City 130-125 in Washington, D.C.

Lemon tallied 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Mad Ants, who are now 17-18 overall with 15 games left in the regular season. C.J. Wilcox chipped in with 24 points while Brian Bowen II had 18.

The Ants are off until next Wednesday when the hit the road to face the Greensboro Swarm.