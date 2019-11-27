Mad Ants fall at Westchester

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. – The Westchester Knicks defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 109-95, at the Westchester County Center on Tuesday night.

Westchester (2-6) never trailed throughout the game behind a balanced scoring effort fueled by 17 points from Andrew White III.

Amir Hinton, Lamar Peters and Kenny Wooten all finished with double figures in the first of three meetings between Fort Wayne and Westchester this season.

Fort Wayne (1-7) was paced by Ike Nwamu’s 20 points off the bench on 7-of-13 shooting.

Walt Lemon Jr. led the starting five with 10 points and 11 assists, which were good for a new season-high. Tuesday was the third time in the last four games Lemon has recorded eight or more assists for Fort Wayne.

C.J. Wilcox continued his impressive shooting from outside ending the night with a 4-for-7 clip from beyond the arc to go with his 16 points.

Indiana Pacers two-way forward Brian Bowen II added a career-high 15 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals.

JaKeenan Gant did not travel with the team as he recovers from a concussion.

Fort Wayne returns home on Friday to face the Texas Legends at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum for “Grateful Dead Night”, presented by Sweetwater.