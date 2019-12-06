Mad Ants fall at Erie in triple overtime

ERIE, Pa. – The Erie BayHawks defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 131-124, in a three-overtime game at Erie Insurance Arena.

Thursday night’s game was the fourth time in franchise history a game went to three overtimes, with the last coming on Dec. 9, 2015 against Delaware. With Thursday night’s loss, Fort Wayne falls to 1-3 in three-overtime games in franchise history.

The Mad Ants and BayHawks will meet again next Friday and Saturday night at the Coliseum.

Fort Wayne (2-9) trailed by six with 1:37 remaining in regulation, but a pair of free throws from both Brian Bowen II and Naz Mitrou-Long, as well as a reverse layup from Walt Lemon, Jr. with 21 seconds left, pushed the game to overtime.

In the first overtime, Lemon, Jr. stole a bad pass from Jalen Adams to tie the game, 117-117, with 22 seconds remaining to extend the game to a second overtime.

The Mad Ants struck first in the penultimate overtime, but a pair of free throws from Josh Gray with 35 seconds left kept the game alive for the BayHawks (4-7).

Erie extended the lead to as much as seven in the third overtime behind five points from Vitto Brown and two more free throws from Gray to hold on for the win.

Lemon, Jr. led the Mad Ants in scoring off the bench with 29 points on 14-of-28 shooting. He added 23 of his game-high 29 after halftime.

Bowen II continued his great pace with 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. C.J. Wilcox added 23 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Erie’s Gray led all scorers with 40 points and added 10 rebounds, while Adams ended the night with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Fort Wayne returns home on Saturday to face Raptors 905 at 7 p.m.