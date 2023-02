GREENSBORO, N.C. (WANE) – Recently acquire Elfrid Payton tallied 23 points and 10 assists in his first game with the Mad Ants, but Fort Wayne fell 138-137 at the Greensboro Swarm on Friday night.

Justin Anderson led the Ants with 28 points while Gabe York added 27.

The Ants are back in action on Sunday when they host the South Bay Lakers at noon at War Memorial Coliseum.