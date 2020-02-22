Mad Ants earn road win at Westchester

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. – The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, fell 112-106 to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Friday evening at Westchester County Center.

The Knicks (16-21) faced an uphill battle in the first quarter but responded considerably outscoring Fort Wayne (19-19) by two for the following 12 minutes. The backcourt tandem of Lamar Peters (18) and Kadeem Allen (16) combined for more than half of the team’s offensive output and carried just a single digit deficit to the locker-room, 62-54.

Westchester managed to bring the game within single possessions at numerous points of the third quarter, but the effort was nullified as Fort Wayne enjoyed a nine-point advantage at the start of the fourth.

Momentum favored the Mad Ants as the visitors pinned another double-digit deficit to the Knicks with just seven minutes left to play.

New York Knicks assignee, Ignas Brazdeikis and Allen chipped in four points apiece amid an 8-0 run covering the next three minutes, that saw the Knicks down just three, 101-98.

Brian Bowen II’s trip to the stripe severed the run but the Knicks continued to pounce and saw themselves down just two with 1:59 to go. Unfortunately, that would be the closest Westchester got within the foe and a six-point margin settled the game.

Allen concluded the night with a 23-point game-high performance. Peters finished with 22 points in his second game back and netted four triples on 57.1-percent. Andrew White III swished five treys en route to his 16 points. JJ Moore added 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Bowen II registered a 21-point and 15-rebound double-double. Scoochie Smith dished a game-high nine dimes.

The Knicks have a quick turnaround and will resume action on Sunday, February 23 against the Maine Red Claws at 3 PM ET.