INDIANAPOLIS – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (1-1) picked up their first win of the NBA G League regular season on Thursday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, 131-121 over the Windy City Bulls (0-1).

Fort Wayne was paced by a career day from Jermaine Samuels Jr. with 25 points, while Gabe York added 22 and David Stockton posted a 27 point/15 assist double double.

The opening quarter was a close one with each team finding a groove at certain times; the quarter featured four ties and three lead changes. While Windy City worked the ball inside to exploit a size difference, the Mad Ants preferred to knock down shots on the perimeter. Windy City opened up their lead to 33-25 with two minutes remaining in the quarter but Eli Brooks answered back for the Mad Ants with a floater. After one, Windy City held on to a 35-34 lead with Henri Drell’s 13 points leading the way.

The Mad Ants took the 37-35 lead with 11:19 to play in the second quarter on a Samuels Jr. and-one. The Mad Ants held a four point lead much of the quarter as the teams traded shots until 5:49 left in the quarter when a York three pointer opened up a seven point Mad Ant lead, 51-44. With 2:57 in the half, another York three pushed Fort Wayne’s lead to double digits for the first time at 60-50. Fort Wayne took a 67-54 lead into the halftime break led by 17 first half points from York.

Fort Wayne opened the second half with a 10-2 run that opened the lead up to 77-56 on a Samuels Jr. basket immediately after he had taken a charge on the other end. Fort Wayne would maintain their lead throughout the quarter, with Windy City countering with 5:12 left on a Javon Freeman-Liberty take away and fast break finish and a Carlik Jones triple. They couldn’t maintain their footing long as David Stockton picked up his 10th assist of the game leading to a Tevin Brown basket with 4:36 remaining in the quarter. Freeman-Liberty would hit back to pull Windy City within 13 with three and a half minutes to play. After three, the Mad Ants led Windy City 106-88.

Windy City would get the game back to a 14 point deficit with just under 10 minutes to play but a Stockton three and a Deividas Sirvydis reverse extended the lead back to 19 for Fort Wayne. Windy City kept pushing late, getting the lead down to 12 before Stockton found Queen on the break to extend again. Ethan Thompson’s three with 2:20 to play made it a 127-116 game, still in Fort Wayne’s favor. Windy City would pull within six in the final minute but couldn’t get closer.

Thompson’s 34 points led Windy City.