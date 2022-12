HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WANE) – After a hot start to the season, the Mad Ants find themselves amid a 3-game losing skid. The latest setback was a 128-98 loss at Windy City Saturday night.

Gabe York led Fort Wayne with 15 points, Trevelin Queen and Deividas Sirvydis each scored a dozen while David Stockton and Eli Brooks added 11. As a team, Fort Wayne only converted 37-of-91 shots on the floor on Saturday night.

Fort Wayne visits the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.