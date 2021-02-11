Mad Ants drop second straight, fall to Delaware 124-119

ORLANDO, Fla. (WANE) – After tipping off their season Wednesday afternoon against Westchester, the Mad Ants were back on the floor Thursday morning against Delaware at 11 a.m. However, the second verse was similar to the first, as the Ants fell 124-119 to the Blue Coats to drop to 0-2 on the season.

Naz Mitrou-Long and Oshae Brissett each tallied 21 points to pace the Mad Ants. Devin Robinson added 11 points and 10 boards for Fort Wayne.

The Mad Ants next game is Saturday against Rio Grande Valley at 3 p.m.