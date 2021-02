ORLANDO, Fla. (WANE) – The Mad Ants got 22 points from Pacers assignee Brian Bowen II but it wouldn’t be enough as Fort Wayne fell to the Westchester Knicks 125-120 in their season opener Wednesday afternoon in Orlando.

Pacers assignee Cassius Stanley added 21 points for the Ants.

Fort Wayne’s next game is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday against Delaware.