FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After completing a 10-2 rally in the final minutes to force overtime, the Mad Ants (2-3) couldn’t seal the deal in a 122-119 loss to the Cleveland Charge on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

Gabe York recovered a jump ball and jammed home a game-tying bucket to tie the game at 115 with 20 seconds remaining.

With the NBA G League’s new overtime rules, the Mad Ants and Charge raced to a target score of 122 in the extra period. Tied at 119-119, Cleveland’s Sam Merrill drilled a 3-pointer to seal the overtime win for the Charge.

Leading the Mad Ants was Jermaine Samuels Jr., who scored a team-high 28 points. Trevelin Queen finished second on the team with 22, while Justin Anderson, David Stockton and Tevin Brown also finished in double figures.

The Mad Ants look to bounce back on Saturday when Fort Wayne hosts the Wisconsin Herd at 7 p.m.