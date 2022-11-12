FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in three days, the Mad Ants fell short in a 124-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

Fort Wayne led, 37-29, at the end of the first quarter after Trevelin Queen jammed home two of his 26 points before the buzzer. Despite the strong start, the Mad Ants fell behind by three at halftime.

Sioux Falls outscored Fort Wayne in the second half, 54-47, to pull away from the Mad Ants.

Saturday’s loss puts the Mad Ants at 2-2 in the NBA G League Showcase Cup portion of the season. The Mad Ants get a week off before hosting the Cleveland Charge on Sunday, Nov. 20.