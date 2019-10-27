Mad Ants draft former NBA big man Thabeet

Mad Ants

by: Ryan Stevens - Mad Ants Media Relations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today the 2019 training camp roster.

In today’s NBA G League Draft, the Mad Ants selected center Hasheem Thabeet and guard Nick Masterson to round out the training camp roster.

Thabeet, 32, was selected with the 18th overall pick. The No. 2 selection in the 2009 NBA Draft played 224 games in seven seasons in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trailblazers and Houston Rockets.

The former University of Connecticut big man also has playing experience in the G League with the Dakota Wizards, Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Grand Rapids Drive.

Masterson, 23, was available at the 10th pick in the third round of today’s draft. The Kennesaw State alumnus led the NCAA in 3-point shooting percentage (54.1%) during his senior season. He was voted to the Atlantic Sun Conference Second Team during the 2017-18 season.

Masterson started 96 games in his four years with the Owls.

The Mad Ants also announced today center Amida Brimah will miss the 2019-20 season due to a torn ACL.

Player                                       Pos.  Ht.          Wt.        College / Home Country                Status                                

Brian Bowen II                            G     6-7         190        La Lumiere School (IN)                     Two-Way                           

Lovell Cabbil Jr.                          G     6-3         170        Liberty                                              Tryout                               

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson           G     6-5         200        Samford                                           Returner             

JaKeenan Gant                           F     6-8         220        Louisiana                                         Affiliate

C.J. Gettys                                   C     7-0         270        Rutgers                                             Tryout

Kason Harrell                             G     6-2         192        Purdue Fort Wayne                         Tryout                               

Stephan Hicks                          G/F   6-6         200        Cal-State Northridge                Returner                           

Walt Lemon Jr.                           G     6-3         180        Bradley                                             Returner             

Nick Masterson                         G     6-6         214        Kennesaw State                               Draft                   

D.J. McCall                               G/F   6-6         190        IUPUI                                                Tryout                 

Naz Mitrou-Long                        G     6-4         218        Iowa State/Canada                          Two-Way                           

Jovan Mooring                           G     6-2         205        UNLV                                                Returner                            

Ike Nwamu                                 G     6-5         205        UNLV                                         Returner

Hasheem Thabeet                     C     7-3         263        Connecticut/Tanzania              Draft

Travin Thibodeaux                     F     6-8         235        New Orleans                             Returner             

C.J. Wilcox                                  G     6-5         195        Washington                              Affiliate

Training camp begins Monday at 5 p.m. at the Ash Centre.

The Mad Ants start the 2019-20 regular season on Friday, Nov. 8 at home against the Lakeland Magic. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Fans wishing to purchase season tickets or mini plans ahead of the 2019-20 season may call the ticket office at 260-469-4667 for more information.

