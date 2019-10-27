Mad Ants draft former NBA big man Thabeet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today the 2019 training camp roster.

In today’s NBA G League Draft, the Mad Ants selected center Hasheem Thabeet and guard Nick Masterson to round out the training camp roster.

The full draft results can be found here.

Thabeet, 32, was selected with the 18th overall pick. The No. 2 selection in the 2009 NBA Draft played 224 games in seven seasons in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trailblazers and Houston Rockets.

The former University of Connecticut big man also has playing experience in the G League with the Dakota Wizards, Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Grand Rapids Drive.

Masterson, 23, was available at the 10th pick in the third round of today’s draft. The Kennesaw State alumnus led the NCAA in 3-point shooting percentage (54.1%) during his senior season. He was voted to the Atlantic Sun Conference Second Team during the 2017-18 season.

Masterson started 96 games in his four years with the Owls.

The Mad Ants also announced today center Amida Brimah will miss the 2019-20 season due to a torn ACL.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College / Home Country Status

Brian Bowen II G 6-7 190 La Lumiere School (IN) Two-Way

Lovell Cabbil Jr. G 6-3 170 Liberty Tryout

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson G 6-5 200 Samford Returner

JaKeenan Gant F 6-8 220 Louisiana Affiliate

C.J. Gettys C 7-0 270 Rutgers Tryout

Kason Harrell G 6-2 192 Purdue Fort Wayne Tryout

Stephan Hicks G/F 6-6 200 Cal-State Northridge Returner

Walt Lemon Jr. G 6-3 180 Bradley Returner

Nick Masterson G 6-6 214 Kennesaw State Draft

D.J. McCall G/F 6-6 190 IUPUI Tryout

Naz Mitrou-Long G 6-4 218 Iowa State/Canada Two-Way

Jovan Mooring G 6-2 205 UNLV Returner

Ike Nwamu G 6-5 205 UNLV Returner

Hasheem Thabeet C 7-3 263 Connecticut/Tanzania Draft

Travin Thibodeaux F 6-8 235 New Orleans Returner

C.J. Wilcox G 6-5 195 Washington Affiliate

Training camp begins Monday at 5 p.m. at the Ash Centre.

The Mad Ants start the 2019-20 regular season on Friday, Nov. 8 at home against the Lakeland Magic. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Fans wishing to purchase season tickets or mini plans ahead of the 2019-20 season may call the ticket office at 260-469-4667 for more information.