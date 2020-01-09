Mad Ants deal Nwamu for Miles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today they have agreed to trade Ike Nwamu to Northern Arizona in exchange for Daxter Miles Jr.

The trade is subject to both players passing a physical.

In 21 games this season with the Suns, Miles is averaging 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.2 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-3 guard started 12 games this season for Northern Arizona.

Miles started 13 of 49 games played during the 2018-19 season with Northern Arizona after being selected with the 11th pick in the 2018 G League Draft.

As a West Virginia Moutaineer, Miles started 124 games, the second most in school history, and ended his career with 1,311 points from 2014-18.

The Mad Ants head to face Windy City on Saturday and return home on Monday night to host Capital City.