DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) – Gabe York tallied 30 points, including going 6-for-9 from behind the arc, to lead the Mad Ants to their second win over Motor City in as many days as Fort Wayne bested the Cruise on the road by a final of 115-103 on Monday night.

Trevelin Queen added 25 points for the Ants while Justin Anderson chipped in with 20 points and 8 boards.

The Mad Ants are back in action on Saturday when they host the Windy City Bulls at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.