Mad Ants corral Wisconsin Herd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated the Eastern Conference-leading Wisconsin Herd, 125-124, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday night.

Despite a game-high 35 points from Herd guard Rayjon Tucker, Fort Wayne gathered a much-needed home win ahead of the 2019 NBA G League Showcase beginning later in the week.

Wisconsin (12-2) ended the game on a 24-8 run, but was unable to hold off Fort Wayne (6-10) in the final seconds on Monday night. Monday night was also the first loss for the Herd since dropping the first game of the regular season to Windy City back on Nov. 8.

Three assignments from the Indiana Pacers all played pivotal roles for the Mad Ants as they secured a fifth straight win at home.

Fort Wayne trailed 124-123 with 25 seconds remaining, but a missed layup from Walt Lemon, Jr. was corralled by Alize Johnson with five seconds left for the eventual decisive basket between the central division foes. Johnson ended the night with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Lemon poured in 22 points and dished out 10 more assists.

In his Fort Wayne debut, JaKarr Sampson added a team-high 24 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes. Ben Moore came off the bench and compiled 16 points with 10 rebounds.

The third assignee, Edmond Sumner, rounded out his regular-season debut with 17 points and five rebounds in Fort Wayne.

The Herd received helpful contributions from Cameron Reynolds’ 21 points and four assists, while D.J. Hogg chipped in 17 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Monday night was the second straight game with four Mad Ants players finishing with double-double performances.

Wisconsin will face Austin at home tomorrow night before heading to the G League Showcase. Fort Wayne will square off with Northern Arizona for its first game in the showcase on Friday night.

The Mad Ants return home on Saturday, Dec. 28 against the Grand Rapids Drive for another Pizza Hut Family Night and “Hoops N Hounds” Night, presented by the Allen County SPCA.