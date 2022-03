FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After trailing at halftime, the Mad Ants outscored the Cleveland Charge in the second half, 63-49, to extend their winning streak to four games.

Justin Anderson led the Mad Ants with 31 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Six other Mad Ants finished in double figures on Saturday.

Fort Wayne heads back on the road to face Raptors 905 on Thursday.